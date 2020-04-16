ClearOne – Consenus Indicates Potential 144.0% Upside

ClearOne with ticker code (CLRO) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.05 and 4.05 calculating the mean target price we have 4.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 144.0%. The 50 day MA is 1.9 and the 200 day MA is 1.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $28m. Find out more information at: http://www.clearone.com

ClearOne, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices. It also provides video products, such as video conferencing and collaboration solutions; and AV networking, which deliver the IP A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video, and control over TCP/IP networks. In addition, the company offers professional microphones consisting of beamforming microphones, ceiling microphones, and wireless microphones. ClearOne sells its commercial products to a network of independent professional audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn