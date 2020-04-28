ClearOne – Consenus Indicates Potential 131.4% Upside

ClearOne with ticker code (CLRO) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 4.05 and 4.05 with a mean TP of 4.05. With the stocks previous close at 1.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 131.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.83 and the 200 day moving average is 1.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $29m. Visit the company website at: http://www.clearone.com

ClearOne, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices. It also provides video products, such as video conferencing and collaboration solutions; and AV networking, which deliver the IP A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video, and control over TCP/IP networks. In addition, the company offers professional microphones consisting of beamforming microphones, ceiling microphones, and wireless microphones. ClearOne sells its commercial products to a network of independent professional audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

