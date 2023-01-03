Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.1% Upside

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, with ticker code (CCO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 1.1 and has a mean target at 1.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 81.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.73. The market cap for the company is $500m. Find out more information at: https://www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

The potential market cap would be $905m based on the market concensus.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures. It also provides street furniture equipment, cleaning and maintenance services, operation of public bike programs, and production services; and a public bicycle rental program, which offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. As of December 31, 2021, it owned or operated approximately 69,000 advertising displays in the Americas; and 430,000 advertising displays in Europe. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.