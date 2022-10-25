Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, with ticker code (CCO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.25 and 1.5 with a mean TP of 2.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.5%. The day 50 moving average is 1.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $771m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

The potential market cap would be $1,053m based on the market concensus.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures. It also provides street furniture equipment, cleaning and maintenance services, operation of public bike programs, and production services; and a public bicycle rental program, which offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. As of December 31, 2021, it owned or operated approximately 69,000 advertising displays in the Americas; and 430,000 advertising displays in Europe. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

