Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.6% Upside

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, found using ticker (CCO) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 3.05. With the stocks previous close at 2.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.6%. The 50 day MA is 2.45 while the 200 day moving average is 2.34. The market cap for the company is $1,154m. Visit the company website at: http://www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays. It also provides street furniture equipment, cleaning and maintenance services, and production and creative services; and a public bicycle rental program, which offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company serves retail, food/food products, entertainment, and telecommunications. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or operated approximately 71,000 advertising displays in the Americas; and 430,000 advertising displays in Europe. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings in August 2005. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.