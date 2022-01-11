Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.9% Upside

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, with ticker code (CCO) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 4.06. With the stocks previous close at 3.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.9%. The day 50 moving average is 3.25 and the 200 day MA is 2.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,534m. Find out more information at: https://www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays. It also provides street furniture equipment, cleaning and maintenance services, and production and creative services; and a public bicycle rental program, which offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company serves retail, food/food products, entertainment, and telecommunications. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or operated approximately 71,000 advertising displays in the Americas; and 430,000 advertising displays in Europe. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings in August 2005. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.