CleanSpark – Consenus Indicates Potential 997.6% Upside

CleanSpark found using ticker (CLSK) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 18. Now with the previous closing price of 1.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 997.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.38 while the 200 day moving average is 4.24. The company has a market cap of $8m. Find out more information at: http://www.cleanspark.com

CleanSpark provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users. It also provides turnkey microgrid implementation services, microgid design and engineering, project development consulting, and solar photovoltaic installation and consulting. In addition, the company offers mPulse software suite, a modular platform that enables fine-grained control of a Microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that provides a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. Further, it converts various materials, including municipal solid waste, municipal sewage sludge, food and cooking waste, petroleum sludge and oily wastes, animal manures, cellulosic and non-cellulosic biomass, energy crops, scrap tires, and coal into SynGas. The company’s SynGas is used as clean, renewable, environmentally friendly, and warming fuel for power plants and motor vehicles; and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark in November 2016. CleanSpark was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Bountiful, Utah.

