Clean Harbors – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.2% Upside

Clean Harbors found using ticker (CLH) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 91 and 49 with the average target price sitting at 70.67. Now with the previous closing price of 56.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.2%. The day 50 moving average is 57.06 while the 200 day moving average is 57.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,279m. Find out more information at: http://www.cleanharbors.com

Clean Harbors provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. It also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services, and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen segment offers specially designed parts washers; automotive and industrial cleaning products, such as degreasers, glass and floor cleaners, hand cleaners, absorbents, antifreeze, windshield washer fluids, mats, and spill kits; pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water and sludge, and other fluids from customers oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as remove and collect waste fluids found at metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants; and provides containerized waste, vac services, used motor oil collection, and contract blending and packaging services. Clean Harbors was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn