Clean Harbors – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.7% Upside

Clean Harbors found using ticker (CLH) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 91 and 49 calculating the mean target price we have 70.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.7%. The 50 day MA is 57.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 57.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,334m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cleanharbors.com

Clean Harbors provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. It also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services, and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen segment offers specially designed parts washers; automotive and industrial cleaning products, such as degreasers, glass and floor cleaners, hand cleaners, absorbents, antifreeze, windshield washer fluids, mats, and spill kits; pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water and sludge, and other fluids from customers oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as remove and collect waste fluids found at metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants; and provides containerized waste, vac services, used motor oil collection, and contract blending and packaging services. Clean Harbors was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

