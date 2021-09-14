Clean Harbors – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Clean Harbors found using ticker (CLH) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 125 and 105 with the average target price sitting at 114.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 100.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 99.98 and the 200 day moving average is 92.55. The company has a market cap of $5,489m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cleanharbors.com

Clean Harbors provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services, and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen segment offers specially designed parts washers; automotive and industrial cleaning products, such as antifreeze, windshield washer fluid, degreasers, glass and floor cleaners, hand cleaners, absorbents, mats, and spill kits; pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water and sludge, and other fluids from customers oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as remove and collect waste fluids found at metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants; and provides containerized waste, vac services, used motor oil collection, and contract blending and packaging services. Clean Harbors was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.