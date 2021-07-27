Clean Harbors – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Clean Harbors found using ticker (CLH) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 111 and 90 with the average target price sitting at 104.82. With the stocks previous close at 92.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 91.9 and the 200 day MA is 88.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,070m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cleanharbors.com

Clean Harbors provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services, and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen segment offers specially designed parts washers; automotive and industrial cleaning products, such as antifreeze, windshield washer fluid, degreasers, glass and floor cleaners, hand cleaners, absorbents, mats, and spill kits; pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water and sludge, and other fluids from customers oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as remove and collect waste fluids found at metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants; and provides containerized waste, vac services, used motor oil collection, and contract blending and packaging services. Clean Harbors was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.