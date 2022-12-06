Clean Harbors, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Clean Harbors, Inc. found using ticker (CLH) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 155 and 125 calculating the mean target price we have 142.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 124.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The day 50 moving average is 116.4 and the 200 day MA is 105.51. The market cap for the company is $6,359m. Find out more information at: https://www.cleanharbors.com

The potential market cap would be $7,296m based on the market concensus.