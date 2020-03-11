Clarkson PLC 30.4% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Clarkson PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CKN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Clarkson PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 2940 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 30.4% from the opening price of 2255 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 745 points and decreased 490 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 3135 GBX while the 52 week low is 2180 GBX.

Clarkson PLC has a 50 day moving average of 2,912.41 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,698.13. There are currently 30,371,863 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 35,059. Market capitalisation for LON:CKN is £701,590,035 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn