Clarkson PLC 2.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Clarkson PLC with ticker (LON:CKN) now has a potential upside of 2.1% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 3,380 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Clarkson PLC share price of 3,310 GBX at opening today (03/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 2.1%. Trading has ranged between 2,440 (52 week low) and 4,035 (52 week high) with an average of 46,151 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £998,009,554.

Clarkson PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of integrated shipping services. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers for the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as future broking operations. The Financial segment represents full-service investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services and natural resources sectors. The Company also provides structured asset finance services and structured projects in the shipping, offshore and real estate sectors. The Support segment includes port and agency services representing ship agency services provided throughout the United Kingdom and Egypt. The Research segment’s services encompass the provision of shipping-related information and publications.



