Civista Bancshares – Consenus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

Civista Bancshares with ticker code (CIVB) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 16.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The day 50 moving average is 14.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.32. The market cap for the company is $220m. Find out more information at: http://www.civb.com

Civista Bancshares operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It operates branch banking offices in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, and Dayton communities of Ohio; and Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles, as well as loan production offices in Mayfield Heights, and Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares in May 2015. Civista Bancshares was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

