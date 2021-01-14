Civista Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Civista Bancshares with ticker code (CIVB) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 19.75. With the stocks previous close at 18.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.48 while the 200 day moving average is 14.94. The company has a market cap of $306m. Company Website: http://www.civb.com

Civista Bancshares operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares in May 2015. Civista Bancshares was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.