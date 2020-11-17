Twitter
Civista Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Civista Bancshares with ticker code (CIVB) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 17 with a mean TP of 17.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The 50 day MA is 14.51 and the 200 day moving average is 14.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $271m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.civb.com

Civista Bancshares operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares in May 2015. Civista Bancshares was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

