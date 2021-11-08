Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

City Pub Group PLC 34.5% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

DirectorsTalk Interviews

City Pub Group PLC with ticker (LON:CPC) now has a potential upside of 34.5% according to Liberum Capital.



Liberum Capital set a target price of 180 GBX for the company, which when compared to the City Pub Group PLC share price of 118 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 34.5%. Trading has ranged between 55 (52 week low) and 147 (52 week high) with an average of 78,041 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £120,747,015.

City Pub Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company owns and operates an estate of premium pubs across southern England. The Company’s pub estate comprises approximately 41 free houses located largely in London, cathedral cities and market towns, each of which is focused on appealing specifically to its local market. The Company’s portfolio consists of predominantly freehold, managed pubs, offering a range drinks and food tailored to each of its pubs’ customers. The Company provides beer, food, and entertainment facilities, as well as offers rooms and passages on rental basis.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.