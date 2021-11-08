City Pub Group PLC 34.5% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

City Pub Group PLC with ticker (LON:CPC) now has a potential upside of 34.5% according to Liberum Capital.







Liberum Capital set a target price of 180 GBX for the company, which when compared to the City Pub Group PLC share price of 118 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 34.5%. Trading has ranged between 55 (52 week low) and 147 (52 week high) with an average of 78,041 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £120,747,015.



City Pub Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company owns and operates an estate of premium pubs across southern England. The Company’s pub estate comprises approximately 41 free houses located largely in London, cathedral cities and market towns, each of which is focused on appealing specifically to its local market. The Company’s portfolio consists of predominantly freehold, managed pubs, offering a range drinks and food tailored to each of its pubs’ customers. The Company provides beer, food, and entertainment facilities, as well as offers rooms and passages on rental basis.







