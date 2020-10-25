City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.0% Upside

City Office REIT found using ticker (CIO) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 11. Now with the previous closing price of 6.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 59.0%. The day 50 moving average is 7.48 and the 200 day MA is 8.81. The market cap for the company is $304m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cityofficereit.com

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

