City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.9% Upside

City Office REIT with ticker code (CIO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 9 with a mean TP of 11. With the stocks previous close at 7.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 49.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.69 while the 200 day moving average is 8.81. The company has a market cap of $316m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cityofficereit.com

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

