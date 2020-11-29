City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

City Office REIT found using ticker (CIO) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 8.75 calculating the average target price we see 10.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $394m. Company Website: http://www.cityofficereit.com

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).