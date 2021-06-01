City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.5% Upside

City Office REIT with ticker code (CIO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 12.2. With the stocks previous close at 11.56 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.11 while the 200 day moving average is 10.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $502m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cityofficereit.com

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).