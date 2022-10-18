Follow us on:

City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

City Office REIT found using ticker (CIO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 14.17. With the stocks previous close at 9.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $416m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cityofficereit.com

The potential market cap would be $605m based on the market concensus.

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

