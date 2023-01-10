City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.1% Upside

City Office REIT found using ticker (CIO) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 8.5 and has a mean target at 11.3. Now with the previous closing price of 8.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.47 and the 200 day MA is 12.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $320m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cityofficereit.com

The potential market cap would be $438m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (“NRA”).