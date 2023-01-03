City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.0% Upside

City Office REIT with ticker code (CIO) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 11 with a mean TP of 11.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.0%. The 50 day MA is 9.6 and the 200 day moving average is 12.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $333m. Company Website: https://www.cityofficereit.com

The potential market cap would be $456m based on the market concensus.

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).