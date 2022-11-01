City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.8% Upside

City Office REIT found using ticker (CIO) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 14.17. Now with the previous closing price of 10.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.8%. The 50 day MA is 10.78 and the 200 day MA is 14.08. The company has a market cap of $442m. Company Website: https://www.cityofficereit.com

The potential market cap would be $582m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).