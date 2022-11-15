City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

City Office REIT with ticker code (CIO) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 11 and has a mean target at 12.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.34 and the 200 day MA is 13.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $390m. Find out more information at: https://www.cityofficereit.com

The potential market cap would be $489m based on the market concensus.

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).