City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

City Office REIT with ticker code (CIO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 12.5. Now with the previous closing price of 10.03 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The day 50 moving average is 10.08 and the 200 day moving average is 13.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $388m. Company Website: https://www.cityofficereit.com

The potential market cap would be $484m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).