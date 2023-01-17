City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.2% Upside

City Office REIT found using ticker (CIO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 8.5 calculating the average target price we see 11.3. With the stocks previous close at 9.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.28 while the 200 day moving average is 11.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $373m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cityofficereit.com

The potential market cap would be $463m based on the market concensus.

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (“NRA”).