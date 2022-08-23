City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.8% Upside

City Office REIT found using ticker (CIO) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 15.5. With the stocks previous close at 12.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.88 while the 200 day moving average is 16. The market capitalisation for the company is $518m. Company Website: https://www.cityofficereit.com

The potential market cap would be $642m based on the market concensus.

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).