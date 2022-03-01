City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.7% Upside

City Office REIT found using ticker (CIO) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 20.83. With the stocks previous close at 17.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.57 and the 200 day moving average is 16.09. The market cap for the company is $750m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cityofficereit.com

The potential market cap would be $890m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).