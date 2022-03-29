City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

City Office REIT found using ticker (CIO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 18 with a mean TP of 20.83. Now with the previous closing price of 17.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The day 50 moving average is 17.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $772m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cityofficereit.com

The potential market cap would be $901m based on the market concensus.

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).