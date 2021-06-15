Twitter
City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.2% Downside

City Office REIT with ticker code (CIO) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 11 and has a mean target at 12.33. Now with the previous closing price of 12.74 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $553m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cityofficereit.com

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

