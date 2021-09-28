City Office REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.3% Downside

City Office REIT found using ticker (CIO) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 17.67. Now with the previous closing price of 17.91 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $774m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cityofficereit.com

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).