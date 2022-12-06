City Office REIT, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

City Office REIT, Inc. found using ticker (CIO) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 12.5. With the stocks previous close at 9.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.1%. The 50 day MA is 9.92 while the 200 day moving average is 13.07. The market cap for the company is $377m. Find out more information at: https://www.cityofficereit.com

The potential market cap would be $472m based on the market concensus.