Citrix Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential -7.6% Downside

Citrix Systems found using ticker (CTXS) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 94 with a mean TP of 131.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 142.52 this indicates there is a potential downside of -7.6%. The day 50 moving average is 120.91 while the 200 day moving average is 112.94. The company has a market cap of $17,293m. Visit the company website at: http://www.citrix.com

Citrix Systems provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions. It also provides networking products comprising Citrix ADC, an application delivery controller and load balancing solution for web, traditional and cloud-native applications; and Citrix SD-WAN, a WAN Edge solution that delivers flexible, automated, secure connectivity and performance for the workspace, as well as Citrix Analytics for security, performance, and operations. In addition, the company offers customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves health care, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems and changed its name to Citrix Systems in March 2009. Citrix Systems was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

