Citrix Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Citrix Systems with ticker code (CTXS) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 150 and 94 calculating the average target price we see 125.4. With the stocks previous close at 110.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The 50 day MA is 116.92 and the 200 day MA is 109.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,596m. Company Website: http://www.citrix.com

Citrix Systems provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions. It also provides networking products comprising Citrix ADC, an application delivery controller and load balancing solution for web, traditional and cloud-native applications; and Citrix SD-WAN, a WAN Edge solution that delivers flexible, automated, secure connectivity and performance for the workspace, as well as Citrix Analytics for security, performance, and operations. In addition, the company offers customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves health care, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems and changed its name to Citrix Systems in March 2009. Citrix Systems was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

