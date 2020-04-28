Citizens & Northern Corp – Consenus Indicates Potential 40.6% Upside

Citizens & Northern Corp found using ticker (CZNC) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 24 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 24. Now with the previous closing price of 17.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 40.6%. The day 50 moving average is 18.49 and the 200 day moving average is 24.29. The company has a market cap of $243m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cnbankpa.com

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 26 banking offices in Bradford, Cameron, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben County in New York; and a loan production office in Elmira, New York. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn