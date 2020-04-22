Citizens & Northern Corp – Consenus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

Citizens & Northern Corp found using ticker (CZNC) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 24. Now with the previous closing price of 18.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.5. The company has a market cap of $245m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cnbankpa.com

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 26 banking offices in Bradford, Cameron, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben County in New York; and a loan production office in Elmira, New York. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn