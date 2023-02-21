Citizens Financial Group, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. with ticker code (CFG) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 57 and 33 with the average target price sitting at 47.32. With the stocks previous close at 42.81 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.27 while the 200 day moving average is 38.79. The company has a market cap of $20,904m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.citizensbank.com

The potential market cap would be $23,106m based on the market concensus.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.