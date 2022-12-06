Citizens Financial Group, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. with ticker code (CFG) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 25 and has a mean target at 44.95. Now with the previous closing price of 41.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.49 and the 200 day MA is 39.98. The company has a market cap of $19,444m. Company Website: https://www.citizensbank.com

The potential market cap would be $20,959m based on the market concensus.