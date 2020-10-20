Citizens – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

Citizens found using ticker (CIA) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.78. The company has a market cap of $293m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.citizensinc.com

Citizens, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States. It also provides health insurance policies. The Home Service Insurance segment offers pre-need and final expense ordinary life insurance, and annuities to middle and lower income individuals primarily in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. It provides its products and services through funeral homes and independent agents, as well as through a home service marketing distribution system. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn