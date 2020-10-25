Citizens – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

Citizens with ticker code (CIA) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The day 50 moving average is 5.74 and the 200 day moving average is 5.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $297m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.citizensinc.com

Citizens, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States. It also provides health insurance policies. The Home Service Insurance segment offers pre-need and final expense ordinary life insurance, and annuities to middle and lower income individuals primarily in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. It provides its products and services through funeral homes and independent agents, as well as through a home service marketing distribution system. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

