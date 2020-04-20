Citius Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 708.8% Upside

Citius Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (CTXR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 5.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 708.8%. The 50 day MA is 0.61 while the 200 day moving average is 0.71. The market cap for the company is $26m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.citiuspharma.com

Citius Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids. Citius Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

