Citius Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 685.7% Upside

Citius Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (CTXR) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 5.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 685.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.62 while the 200 day moving average is 0.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $24m. Find out more information at: http://www.citiuspharma.com
Citius Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids. Citius Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.