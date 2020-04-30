Citius Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 539.5% Upside

Citius Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (CTXR) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 5.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 539.5%. The 50 day MA is 0.64 and the 200 day moving average is 0.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $39m. Visit the company website at: http://www.citiuspharma.com

Citius Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids. Citius Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn