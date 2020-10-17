Citigroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.7% Upside

Citigroup with ticker code (C) have now 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 102 and 43.6 and has a mean target at 63.96. With the stocks previous close at 43.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.7%. The 50 day MA is 46.44 and the 200 day MA is 48.22. The market cap for the company is $91,223m. Visit the company website at: http://www.citigroup.com

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,348 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

