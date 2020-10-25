Citigroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.5% Upside

Citigroup with ticker code (C) have now 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 43.6 calculating the mean target price we have 63.96. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 45.5%. The 50 day MA is 44.81 while the 200 day moving average is 48.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $91,504m. Visit the company website at: http://www.citigroup.com

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,348 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn