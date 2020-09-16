Citigroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.5% Upside

Citigroup with ticker code (C) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 106 and 52.44 with the average target price sitting at 69.1. Now with the previous closing price of 48.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.5%. The day 50 moving average is 51.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $94,104m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.citigroup.com

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,348 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

