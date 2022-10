Citigroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.2% Upside

Citigroup with ticker code (C) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 42 calculating the mean target price we have 56.76. With the stocks previous close at 42.92 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.2%. The 50 day MA is 47.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $85,719m. Company Website: https://www.citigroup.com

The potential market cap would be $113,360m based on the market concensus.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.